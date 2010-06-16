Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group H of FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Spain & Switzerland
2010.06.16 (15h00) - Spain 0-1 Switzerland (WC 2010 - Group H)
0-1 Fernandes 52'
Spain Vs Switzerland Goals & Highlights
Wednesday, June 16, 2010 | Posted by Admin
