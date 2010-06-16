South Africa Vs Uruguay Goals & Highlights

Wednesday, June 16, 2010 | Posted by Admin

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2010 match between South Africa & Uruguay

FIFA icon 2010.06.16 (19h30) - South Africa 0-3 Uruguay (WC 2010 - Group A)


Labels: , , ,  

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 