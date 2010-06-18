Slovenia Vs USA Goals & Highlights

Watch all the goals & highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Slovenia & USA



2010.06.18 (15h00) - Slovenia Vs USA (WC 2010 - Group C)



1-0 Valter Birsa 13'









2-0 Zlatan Ljubijankic 42'









2-1 Landon Donovan 48'









2-2 Michael Bradley 82'





