Portugal Vs North Korea Goals & Highlights

Monday, June 21, 2010 | Posted by Admin

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2010 mach between Portugal & North Korea

FIFA icon 2010.06.21 (12h30) - Portugal 7-0 North Korea (WC 2010 - Group G)


1-0 Raul Meireles 29'




2-0 Simao 53'




3-0 Hugo Almeida 56'




4-0 Tiago 60'




5-0 Liedson 81'




6-0 Ronaldo 87'




7-0 Tiago 88'


