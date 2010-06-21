Portugal Vs North Korea Goals & Highlights

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2010 mach between Portugal & North Korea



2010.06.21 (12h30) - Portugal 7-0 North Korea (WC 2010 - Group G)





1-0 Raul Meireles 29'









2-0 Simao 53'









3-0 Hugo Almeida 56'









4-0 Tiago 60'









5-0 Liedson 81'









6-0 Ronaldo 87'









7-0 Tiago 88'





