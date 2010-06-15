New Zealand Vs Slovakia Goals & Highlights

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group F of the FIFA World Cup 2010 match between New Zealand & Slovakia

FIFA icon 2010.06.15 (12h30) - New Zealand 1-1 Slovakia (WC 2010 - Group F)

0-1 Robert Vittek 50'




1-1 Winston Reid 90'


