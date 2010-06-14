Netherlands Vs Denmark Goals & Highlights

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group E FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Netherlands & Denmark

FIFA icon 2010.06.14 (12h30) - Netherlands 2-0 Denmark (WC 2010 - Group E)

1-0 Simon Poulsen (og) 46'



2-0 Dirk Kuyt 85'

