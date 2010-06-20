Italy Vs New Zealand Goals & Highlights

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group F of the FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Italy & New Zealand

FIFA icon 2010.06.20 (15h00) - Italy Vs New Zealand (WC 2010 - Group F)

0-1 Smeltz 7'



1-1 Iaquinta (Pen.) 29'

