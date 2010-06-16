Honduras Vs Chile Goals & Highlights

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Honduras & Chile

2010.06.16 (12h30) - Honduras 0-1 Chile (WC2010 - Group H)

