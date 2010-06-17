Greece Vs Nigeria Goals & Highlights

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group B of FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Greece & Nigeria

FIFA icon 2010.06.17 (15h00) - Greece 2-1 Nigeria (WC 2010 - Group B)

0-1 Kalu Uche 16'



1-1 Dimitris Salpigidis 44'



2-1 Torosidis 71'

