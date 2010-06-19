Ghana Vs Australia Goals & Highlights

Saturday, June 19, 2010

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group E of the FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Ghana & Australia

FIFA icon 2010.06.19 (15h00) - Ghana Vs Australia (WC 2010 - Group E)

0-1 Holman 11'




1-1 Gyan (Penalty) 25'


