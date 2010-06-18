Germany Vs Serbia Goals & Highlights

Friday, June 18, 2010

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group D of FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Germany & Serbia

FIFA icon 2010.06.18 (12h30) - Germany 0-1 Serbia (WC 2010 - Group D)

0-1 Milan Jovanovic 38'

