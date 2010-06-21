Chile Vs Switzerland Goals & Highlights

Monday, June 21, 2010

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Chile & Switzerland

FIFA icon 2010.06.21 (15h00) - Chile 1-0 Switzerland (WC 2010 - Group H)


1-0 Gonzalez 75'


