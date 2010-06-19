Cameroon Vs Denmark Goals & Highlights

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group E of the FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Ghana & Cameroon

FIFA icon 2010.06.19 (19h30) - Cameroon 1-2 Denmark (WC 2010 - Group E)

1-0 Eto'o 10'



1-1 Bendtner 33'



1-2 Rommedahl 61'

