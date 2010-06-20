Brazil Vs Ivory Coast Goals & Highlights

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Brazil & Ivory Coast

2010.06.20 (19h30) - Brazil 3-1 Ivory Coast (WC 2010 - Group G)


1-0 Luis Fabiano 25'



2-0 Luis Fabiano 51'



3-0 Elano 62'



3-1 Drogba 62'

