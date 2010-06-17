Argentina Vs South Korea Goals & Highlights

Watch all the goals & highlights from the Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Argentina & South Korea

FIFA icon 2010.06.17 (12h30) - Argentina 4-1 Korea (WC 2010 - Group B)

1-0 Park Chu-Young 16' (Own Goal)




2-0 Gonzalo Higuaín




2-1 Lee Chung-Yong 45'




3-1 Gonzalo Higuaín 76'




4-1 Gonzalo Higuaín 80'


